George Rogers Allen

November 29, 1948 - June 13, 2019

George R. Allen, age 70, passed away at his home in Nampa on June 13, 2019. George was born November 29, 1948 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Alex and Dorothy Dobbs Allen. George was married to Donna Jackson in 1969 and together they shared 48 years of romantic bliss until Donna left this earth in 2017.

George was a solitary person while Donna maintained an active social life. The two were completely opposite of one another, yet they found eternal love despite their differences. George spend two years in the army. Upon his return, his love for electronics lead him to a career as a copier technician until he retired. When he wasn't repairing copiers he spent his days and many nights tinkering with computers, televisions and other gadgets that sparked his imagination. He was a talented wood worker and had a love for classics cars and music. After retirement, George cared for Donna while she battled cancer. During that time they traveled as often as they could and shared many great adventures. He loved the south and the ocean. Many of their trips were to Tennessee and the California Coast.

George is preceded in death by his loving wife Donna, his parents; Alex and Dorothy, sister Khris, and brothers John and Fred. His memory lives on through his son Michael, daughter in law Regina and grandsons Tigray and Dane. Forever you will be in our hearts. We love you dad. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary