George A. Bjork

August 8, 1926 - May 23, 2020

George Arnold Bjork, 93, of Caldwell ID, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at home.

George was born August 8, 1926, in St. Paul Minnesota to Alex and Alma Bjork.

He graduated high school May 18, 1944, from Willow River High School, Willow River Minnesota .

He joined the Navy in 1944, and was honorably discharged as an Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class USN. He served in WWII.

George moved from Minnesota to Idaho in 1955, where he owned a car lot with Al Fredrichs. He worked at Gerber Auto as a body and fender man. He then worked for Allstate insurance for over 20 years until his retirement.

On June 23, 1957, he married the love of his life Lorraine Bonnell in Caldwell ID. They had two children, Carol and Jim.

George loved to fish. He had many family and friends that were his fishing buddies. He would never turn down a fishing trip. He spent many great weekends at Flint and Silver City with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Lorraine Bjork, his daughter Carol Bjork (Ck Walker) Caldwell ID, his son Jim Bjork (Teresa) Baker City, OR, his grandchildren Dusty Tviedt (Keri) Parma, ID and Stephanie Webb (Cody) Notus ID. Seven great grand children, Abe, Noah, Haydn, Abby, Savannah, Owen and Morgan, and one great great grand daughter, Nikita.

He was preceded in death by his parents Axel and Alma Bjork, his sister Florence Autio, and his brother Robert Bjork.

A Military service will be held at a later date. Services are being coordinated by Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell Idaho.





