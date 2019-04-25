George Maxwell Grant

June 5, 1949 - April 20, 2019

George Maxwell Grant, 69, of Caldwell, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on April 20th, 2019. George was born on June 5th, 1949 in Caldwell, Idaho to Bud and Sally Grant. He graduated from Caldwell High School in 1967 and attended college at the University of Idaho, Boise State & College of Idaho where he achieved his Bachelors, Masters & Ed Specialist degrees. George married the love of his life, Priscilla Louise Plant, on April 22nd, 1975. Priscilla was the centerpiece of George's world. They made their home in Caldwell, where they raised a son and two daughters. George loved his career in education. His early years were spent in the Caldwell School District, where he worked as an esteemed teacher, coach, & principal. He then became an assistant superintendent & superintendent in the Vallivue School District, where he retired in 2011. George spent his retirement years surrounded by the warmth of his wife, kids and grandkids.

George lived life to the fullest, pushing his body to it's physical limits. His athletic accomplishments include a state basketball championship for Caldwell High School (1967), college baseball at Boise State University, numerous competitive marathons and triathlons, and rigorous daily exercise. After retirement George experienced two major surgeries and a hard battle with cancer. In true George fashion, he fought to get back to top shape through daily walking, jogging and cycling, which brought him much joy. Cycling was particularly special to George and paramount to his recovery. George passed away doing what he truly loved.

George was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he developed a Christ-like unconditional love for those around him. George had unlimited capacity to love everyone he came into contact with. He touched many lives through his daily interactions with people. An interaction with George was always intense, positive and uplifting. It was easy to feel his love and genuine compassion. Most came away from George feeling like the most important person in the world! There was no one he loved more than Priscilla, his kids and grandkids. He never let a day go by without sharing that love with them. He made a profound impact on his beloved community and family; a legacy of love that lives on in all who knew him.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Priscilla; children, Ashley Green (Travis) of Middleton, Jared Grant (Alison) of Meridian, Jessica Rodebush (Anthony) of Enid, OK. He is also survived by brothers, Louis (Mardell) of Grand Rapids MI; Charles (Karen) of Laurel, MD; Jim of Baltimore, MD. He was a proud grandfather to his 10 grandchildren: Addison, Brooklyn, Kendall, Taylor, Zach, Collin, Liam, Kylie, Sweden and Braunson. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Bud and Sally Grant and his in-laws Irene and Wally Plant.

A funeral is scheduled for Saturday April 27th, 2019 at 10:00 am at the LDS Stake Center (3015 S. Kimball Ave, Caldwell, Idaho 83605). The family will receive friends at the Dakan Funeral Chapel on Friday April 26th, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. All are welcome to attend.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019