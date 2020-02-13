|
|
George William McGaffick
February 7, 1939 - February 3, 2020
George was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Harry George McGaffick and Maxine Flo Harvill. The oldest of three very active boys. After his parents divorced, the family moved around a lot finally settling down in Oakland, Calif where he attended Encinal High School. In 1972, while in basic training for the Army he was convinced into going to a dance where he met Sharon Black. They were married in Caldwell, Idaho on January 8, 1972 and a month later George left for Viet Nam. To this union two children were born. Steven Boyd in 1974 and Phyllis Lynn in 1978. He served his country for 23 years in the military. This time was spent in the Coast Guard, Marines and the Army. After his retirement he settled in Caldwell, Idaho to be near his in-laws. He worked for Treasure Valley Volkswagen for 13 years and then went to Phillips 66 in downtown Caldwell until it closed. He joined the Odd Fellows Lodge in Caldwell in 2004 and Gem of the Mountains Rebekah Lodge in 2005. He went on to become the Grand Master of Idaho in 2012-2013, and in 2013-2014 he served as Grand Patriarch. He also served as the Battalion of Idaho and Pacific North West as Department Commander holding the rank of Brigadier General retired. He was preceded in death by son Steven, his parents, his in-laws, and his brothers Richard and Ronald. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daugher Phyllis McGaffick and her partner Mark of Meridian, Idaho and Ron McGaffick of Chico, Calif. A memorial service will be held on February 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Nampa Odd Fellow Lodge hall, 204 12th Ave. South. Everyone is welcomed.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020