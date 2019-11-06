Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Burial
Following Services
1944 - 2019
George Pascua Obituary
George Joey Pascua
November 12, 1944 - November 2, 2019
George Joey Pascua passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed surrounded by his loving wife Linda of 54 years and their three children.
George was born in Billings Montana on November 12, 1944 to Francisco and Elvira Pascua. George's family moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1946. George graduated from Nampa High School in 1963 and attended Boise Junior College for two years. In May 1973, George joined the Nampa Fire Department and worked through the ranks to become a Captain. He retired from the fire department on May 4, 1998 after 25 years of dutiful and honorable service. In conjunction with his career as a fireman, George was a journeyman electrician for over 30 years and owned his own business, George's Electric. In October 2018, George hung up his tool belt and sold his business to a long-time employee who he trusted and respected.
George enjoyed traveling and cruising with his wife; creating lifelong memories in Europe, Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada. George truly lived life to the fullest and was passionate about the outdoors enjoying golfing, fishing, hunting, boating, waterskiing and camping. He adored his grandchildren and was their biggest fan at sporting and school events.
George is survived in death by his wife Linda, his eldest daughter Sherry Schoen and her husband Matt Ford, his son David Pascua and his youngest daughter Bobbi Lewis. Grandchildren include LaChele Smith, Joshua Wieting, Cameron Schoen, Jordan Schoen, Whitney Lewis, Kaden Lewis and Bailey Pascua.
A memorial service will be held at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel located at 415 12th Ave So Nampa, ID at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Burial will follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery located on the NE corner of Greenhurst and South Powerline Road. Following the burial, a reception to celebrate George's life will be held at the Nampa Civic Center located at 311 3rd St South in Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank St. Luke's Hospice for their compassionate care and services. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , The Shriners Hospital or The Special Olympics would be appreciated.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
