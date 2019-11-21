|
George "Wayne" Wakefield
Wakefield, George "Wayne" died peacefully on November 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. A private family burial service to follow at Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to . Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com
Wayne was born September 5, 1935 in Nampa, ID to Wallace & Leona (Lambert) Wakefield, He was the youngest of five children. He attended Nampa schools. Wayne met the love of his life, Charlene White and they were married May 28, 1955. Together they were blessed with four children: Sharon, Rick, Clint and Calvin "Nick". Wayne worked hard at Davey Trees, Kings Meat Plant, Kiems Meat Company and Armour Meat Plant. He started his own business at Hillcrest Meat, and then sold it in 1974 and he moved out to his farm in Melba, and then started farming. He built Wakefield Meats and managed it until he retired and his son Rick took over the business. He loved the Meat business and was good at it.
Wayne and Charlene bought a cabin in Cascade. He loved to go to the cabin, 4-wheeling, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and he loved his animals and his dog Tippy.
He is survived by his wife Charlene; daughter Sharon (Tim) Tuckness; sons Rick Wakefield, Clint Wakefield, and Calvin "Nick" Wakefield; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Wallace Wakefield; Three sisters: Frances Hatfield, Vera Swartz and Ruth Bryant.
Special recognition to Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019