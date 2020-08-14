George Sylvester Zaldain

July 26, 1939 - August 7, 2020

George Zaldain, age 81, died of natural causes on August 7, 2020, Nampa, Idaho.

George was born on July 26, 1939, in Loma, Colorado, to his late parents Mary and Valentin Zaldain.

George had 9 siblings: Flo (Carl) Giannone, Mary (Frank) Williams, Pete (Mary) Zaldain, Mary Jo (Harold) Hoke, Jan (Jack) Dawson, Valentine Zaldain, Lawrence Zaldain, Betty (Reid) Blackburn and Eleanor (Jimmie) Desaro.

He graduated from Parma High School in 1957. George married Rhea Pearson Zaldain in 1957 in Parma, Idaho, and later divorced in 1972. Together they had 5 children: Tamie (Rick) Fried, JoAnne (Mike) Webb, George Steven Zaldain, Cindy (Barry) Cline, and Larry Zaldain. They had 9 grandchildren: Kelsie, Richard, Malinda, Scotty, Justin, Kali, Camron, Trever, and Shelbi. They also had 18 great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his son Larry, his brothers Valentine and Lawrence, and his sisters Mary, Mary Jo, Jan, and Flo.

George owned and operated the Skylark Lounge in Nampa and later Arctic Insulation in Caldwell.

His new adventures began when he met the love of his life, Mary Bowden, in 1982 and they spent the following 38 years together traveling in their motorhome, fondly referred to as the "Lil' Feller." They enjoyed camping, fishing, and often visited the Oregon coast and many other states.

George was a loving father and very active with his children. He coached little league baseball and attended all of his children's athletic, cheerleading, and drill team events. His dedication to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren continued as he watched and cheered them on at their various sporting activities as well as musical and dance events. George was a great chef and loved to barbeque and he catered many events with his custom-designed "chicken wagon." George and Mary treasured their time gardening together in their beautiful yard.

Above all, George deeply loved his family and his many friends in the Treasure Valley. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for his immediate family.





