Georgia Ritchie
Georgia Lee Ritchie
8/25/1928 - 10/12/2020
Georgia was born in Nampa, Idaho to George Noble and Grace (Slusser) Noble. In 1945 she married Marion "Keith "Ritchie. She is preceded in death by her 2 sisters, her brother, and 7 of her 13 children. Marion "Keith" Ritchie Jr, Larry Ritchie, Kathy Driscoll, Jon Ritchie, Bruce Ritchie, Susan Loop, and Brian Ritchie. Surviving children are Gretchen Long, Mike Ritchie (Joyce), Dennis Ritchie (Gloria), Marjorie Hayes, Steven Ritchie (April), and Heidi Zimmers (Leo). She has 32 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildren, 3 nieces, and 4 nephews.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Summers Funeral Home, Starting at 11:00am, 3629 E. Ustick Rd. Meridian ID. 83646. The family is requesting donations to an animal shelter of you choice in Georgia's name.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 917-2525
