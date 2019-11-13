|
Gerald C. McMullin, 67, of Caldwell, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Memorial service- 11 AM, Sat., Nov. 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 11792 Linden in Caldwell. Viewing from 9 to 11 AM, Fri., Nov. 15 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa with burial at 1 PM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019