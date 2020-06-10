Gerald "Jerry" Stuart

September 1, 1935 - May 29, 2020

A Celebration of the Life of Gerald "Jerry" A. Stuart, 84 of Caldwell, will be held on June 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Canyon Hill Church of the Nazarene 903 N. Michigan Avenue, Caldwell. Jerry passed away on May 29, 2020 of natural causes.

Jerry was born on September 1, 1935 to Floyd and Vanita Stuart in Nampa, Idaho. Jerry graduated from Kuna High School in 1953. Growing up, Jerry enjoyed many hobbies such as football, hunting, and fishing. He also liked reading about guns and history. Jerry enjoyed photography and captured many pictures of his family's adventures along with cats, cars and kids over the years.

In 1957 Jerry met the love of his life, Yvonne Lisle. They were married on March 15, 1958 in Nampa. Jerry and Yvonne moved to Wamsutter, Wyoming where Jerry worked for Morrison Knudsen building the highway. In November of 1958, Jerry and Yvonne returned to the Treasure Valley. In 1962 Jerry moved his family to Caldwell and began working for Goodyear. It was during this time that Jerry found the Lord. His faith led him to make a bold move and in 1974 he and Yvonne started their own business, J & J Tire. Jerry was a hard worker. Many customers came to trust the service Jerry and his staff provided. Jerry maintained a small businesslike atmosphere while still giving attention to important issues such as hunting, guns, high school sports and snowmobiling. Jerry retired in 2001.

Jerry was an experienced shooter. He had a love of guns and he shared that love with his family and friends. He reloaded all types of ammunition. He attended gun shows on the weekends where he would buy, sell and trade. Jerry made many dear friends over the years. Two of these being Darrell Stover, now deceased and Jack Wetzler. These two men faithfully picked up Jerry for breakfast every Tuesday morning and for lunch on Friday afternoons. Jerry was always on the hunt for a good bowl of clam chowder!

Jerry and his family attend Canyon Hill Church of the Nazarene. The church family has been a very important part of his life for the past 55 years. Jerry, Yvonne and the kids became members of the church in 1972. Jerry served on the church board, was a head usher, drove the church bus, and once took a rowdy bunch of teenage boys on a camp trip into Bull Creek just below Silver Creek Summit. God used Jerry's hands and feet to show His love to others.

Jerry leaves behind 9 grandchildren Nathan and Megan Pilkinton, Douglas and Amanda Pilkinton, Brandon and Briony Roedel, Bradley and Sasha McJunkin, Amanda Rowland, Justin and Claudia Stuart, Justin Lamb, Austin Searcy and Conner Stuart as well as 15 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Bridgette, Deegan, Grayson, Ellie, Georgia, Henry, Landon, Jovey, Finley, Bernice, Noah, Huxley, Asher and Ruby. Jerry loved his grandkids. He enjoyed watching his grandkids participate in school and sporting events. 'Grandpa Stuart' introduced them to some of his favorite past-times such as snowmobiling, hunting and finding the best short cut to take on road trips. He gave each of his grandsons one of his hunting rifles before he passed away.

Jerry and Yvonne traveled to many beautiful destinations in their 62 years together and were blessed to make countless memories with friends and family. They enjoyed experiencing a variety of travel locations including Branson, Missouri, Hawaii, an Alaskan Cruise and an Eastern Caribbean Cruise. One of their favorite places to visit was Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Jerry made his last trip to Cabo in January 2020 where he enjoyed the beautiful scenery, watching the whales and being with his family.

Jerry is survived by Yvonne, his loving and devoted wife of 62 years. He also leaves behind his sister Patsy Kern, daughter Sharon and her husband Robert Pilkinton, daughter Kathy Searcy, daughter Karen and her husband Steve Roedel and son James and his wife Kim Stuart.

At Jerry's request, his family will spread his ashes at Flint Creek in Owyhee County.

The family would like to express their thanks to Canyon Hill Church of the Nazarene, and Bethel Church of the Nazarene in Nampa along with family and friends that have prayed for Jerry over the past 4 years.

We praise the Lord that he is now resting peacefully in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. Joshua 24:14-15





