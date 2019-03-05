Geraldine (Gerry) Susan Willcuts

08/10/1923 - 01/14/2019

Geraldine was born in Roswell, Idaho. She is a graduate of Greenleaf Friends Academy and of McPherson College, Kansas where she was honored as Alumna of the year. Daughter of Bruce and Kathryn Tharrington (Boyd). She married Jack L. Willcuts on June 16, 1945 and served for eight years as a missionary in Bolivia and over 40 years in active ministry and as an elder in Northwest Yearly Meeting of Friends. She taught middle school in Newberg and Medford, Oregon. Gerry lived for a year in Wookdbrooke, United Kingdom, and another year in Guatemala teaching and writing. She kept journals and always had a sketchbook with her., Her drawings become paintings of landscapes, flowers and birds. Later she made water color greeting cards. She was an avid gardener and birder. 30 years she lived in Spaulding Oaks, moving into Friendsview Manor at age 90. She is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Daughter Jannelle W. Loewen of Washington. Daughter Susan Kendall of New Jersey and California, Son Stuart C. Willcuts of Oregon. A Celebration of Life Service will be in Newberg, Oregon at the Friendsview Manor, March 16, 2019. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary