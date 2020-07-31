1/
Gertrude Clay
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude B. Clay
November 2, 1933 - July 25, 2020
Gertrude B. Clay, 86, of Caldwell, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at a local care facility of natural causes. She was born November 2, 1933 in Colfax, Washington to Reverend August and Gertrude (Moews) Klickman.
She is survived by her sister Pauline Streicher, children Philip L. Clay, Trudy Kay Clay, and Lon Clay.
She was preceded in death by her son Frederick F. Clay and husband Lowell T. Clay.
Cremation is under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Caldwell. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flahiff Funeral Chapels Caldwell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved