Gertrude B. Clay
November 2, 1933 - July 25, 2020
Gertrude B. Clay, 86, of Caldwell, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at a local care facility of natural causes. She was born November 2, 1933 in Colfax, Washington to Reverend August and Gertrude (Moews) Klickman.
She is survived by her sister Pauline Streicher, children Philip L. Clay, Trudy Kay Clay, and Lon Clay.
She was preceded in death by her son Frederick F. Clay and husband Lowell T. Clay.
Cremation is under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Caldwell.