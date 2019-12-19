|
Glenadene B. Keister
February 15, 1921 - December 13, 2019
Glenadene was born in Fruita Colorado on February 15, 1921 to Harry and Helen (Haller) Baughman. For the most part she and her younger brother Max and sister Betty were raised by their grandparents. It wasn't until she was older did she find out that she had a second brother, Bill. Glenadene graduated from high school in 1938 and attended Mesa Junior College. After graduating from junior college she started teaching in a one room school in Molina Colorado and then in Meeker Colorado. In 1944 she felt that she could be doing more to support the war efforts so she joined the Navy Waves and taught gunnery school at the Navy base in Brunswick Maine. While in the Navy Glenadene met a Navy sailor named Keister, just Keister. Shortly after mustering out of the service Glenadene went to Ohio to visit Cline Keister and his parents. As luck would have it they eloped on Friday May 24, 1946. They simply went down to the Justice of the Peace in Urbana Ohio, borrowed a car from a friend and went on a honeymoon trip to Virginia. So now she was a Keister. Glenadene graduated from Whittenburg University in the spring of 1947. In May the newlyweds moved to Pocatello Idaho where Keister worked for the Railway Express Agency and Glenadene taught school at Pocatello High. Daughter Sally came along in 1948 and son Charlie joined the family in 1951. When the family moved to Rexburg Glenadene worked as a secretary for the local forest service office and when returning to Pocatello she taught social studies and earned her master's degree in school counseling from Idaho State University. Glenadene and Keister relocated to the Sunny Slope area outside of Caldwell in 1974. From then until she retired Glenadene was a counselor at South Middle School in Nampa Glenadene joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1949 and was active in the organization for the rest of her life. She served as the Worthy Grand Matron of Idaho in 1972. Over the years she was a member of either a United Methodist or Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school, active in the Daughters of the Nile, various reading groups and a beloved bridge club. She was an avid bird watcher, gardener, seamstress, great cook and caregiver. Glenadene was preceded in death by her husband Cline Keister, her parents and all of her siblings. She leaves behind: her daughter Sally and husband Chris Tiel; along with their children Heather and Montgomery Nelson, Heidi and Kevin Slater, Christi and Warren Mackay and three darling great grand daughters'; son Charlie and daughter in-law Marsha Keister and their daughter Katie Jo and Joe Sacco. In making a comment about life Glenadene once said, "Life is an interesting thing and I have enjoyed all of it."
Services were held December 18, 2019 at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Condolences may be shared at www. dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019