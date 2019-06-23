Glenda Mae Kirkpatrick

August 29, 1939 - June 17, 2019

I was born August 29, 1939, at Mary Secor Hospital in Emmett, Idaho to Glenn Schiller and Elda Beers Schiller. I have lived my whole 79 years in Emmett and I thank God for that. I attended Central Mesa School, Wardwell, and Emmett Jr. and Sr. High School graduating in 1957. Upon graduation I went to work as a secretary to Kenneth Carberry, then Superintendent of Schools. After four years, I became secretary at Parkview Jr. High for 33 Years. The last 6 years I was Emmett High School secretary. I loved working in the school system, the teachers and the students were great. I was always happy to go work. I am a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and retired Educators.

My heartfelt thanks to all the people who have called, sent flowers, came for visits, and sent prayers. Also, to the Doctors and staff who have cared for me.

Also I care deeply for my classmates and so appreciate their attending our lunches, and reunions.

I am survived by my dear husband Mick of 60 years, my daughter Kristi (Locke) Nuttall, my grandchildren, McKenna, Kaileigh, Aaron (Kelly) Nuttall, Alex Nuttall, my brother Glenn Schiller, numerous cousins, sisters and brother- in- law Irma Pook, Janie Mitchell, Larry and Hazel Gorino, and my faithful friend and companion, Mollie.

Glenda passed away June 17, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmett High School Alumni Association, Cat's Meow Inc. at Flowerland Floral, MSTI of Fruitland, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary