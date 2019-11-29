|
|
Glendon "Don" H. Davies
October 17, 1944 - November 25, 2019
The Davies family celebrates the life and passing of Glendon (Don) Homer Davies, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. Don is survived by his wife Gloria, his three children Jennifer, Jade and Heather, his 8 grandchildren and his great-grandson as well as his five siblings, Dick, Phil, Sharon, Debbie, and Diane.
Don Davies was born October 17, 1944 in Nampa, Idaho, to Homer and Muggs Davies. He grew up in Nampa and McCall. Don loved his work and worked hard all his life. In his free time, he treasured fly fishing in Idaho's rivers and telling stories to his family and friends. He also loved a good steak dinner!
Don passed away peacefully in Nampa on November 25, 2019, surrounded by his family, who loved him dearly. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held in the spring of 2020 in McCall.
The family extends their gratitude to family, friends, and First Choice Hospice that have shown their love and support during this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. Condolences may be sent online at www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019