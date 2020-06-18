Glenn Armstrong
1927 - 2020
Glenn K Armstrong
July 16, 1927 - June 12, 2020
Glenn went to be with the Lord on June 12th, 2020. Glenn was born in Salem, Oregon on July 16, 1927, to Clifford and Deva Armstrong. Of the six children in this family, Glenn was the fifth. Glenn grew up active in the Highland Friends Church, and in his teenage years, felt the call of pastoral ministry. Glenn graduated from Salem High School in 1945 and went on to college at Pacific College in Newberg, Oregon (which is now George Fox University). After graduation in 1949, Glenn remained faithful to his call and began to look for a place to serve. His first pastorate was in a small Friends church in Gorham, Kansas. It was during his time in Gorham that Glenn met Verla Mae Warner, a teacher in the nearby town of Beaver, Kansas. Glenn, who loved life, new experiences and new places, went on to pastor 9 more Friends churches in 7 different states. Glenn's love of people and abilities as a conversationalist were great assets throughout his ministry. Glenn is survived by his wife, Verla Mae Armstrong, Anita Armstrong-Mardock, Donald & Caroline Armstrong, Marilyn & Mike Douglas, Steve and Charlyn Armstrong, Thomas & Char Armstrong, 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Glenn's Memorial is Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 am at Cloverdale Church of God.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cloverdale Church of God
June 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
