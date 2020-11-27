1/1
Glenn Caywood
1930 - 2020
Glenn Edward Caywood
March 28, 1930 - October 24, 2020
Glenn Edward Caywood was born to Howard Caywood and Elizabeth Jones Caywood on March 28, 1930, in Santa Barbara, California. Glenn attended local schools in Taft, California, graduating from Taft Union High School in 1949.
Glenn married Barbara Franke on April 27, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taft, California.
Glenn was employed by Western Well Service and Union Oil Company before moving to Arock, Oregon to establish an Angus cattle ranch in 1962. He served as Chairman on the Board of Directors for the Jordan Valley Irrigation District for over 20 years. He drove school bus for Jordan Valley High School for many years. He was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church/Holy Family Church and served as Master in the Arock Grange.
Glenn is survived by their son, Chip Caywood, and his wife Kristen; granddaughters Morgan Caywood and Hayley and Justin Martin; step granddaughter Kayla and Greg Waggoner and their son Easton; brother Howard Caywood; nieces and their husbands, Teri and Billy White, Debbie and Richard Leturno; nephew Howard Caywood, and niece Julie Caywood. Glenn is also survived by numerous other family members, including grandnieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth Caywood, and sister Marian Caywood Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Heart Fund; St. Bernard's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 186, Jordan Valley, OR 97910, or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
