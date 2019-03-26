Glenna Dorlene Landmark

October 4, 1931 - March 11, 2019

Glenna Landmark of Flint, Texas, ended her earthly journey on March 11, 2019 in Tyler, Texas at the age of 87. A scripture befitting her life would be this, "One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to inquire in his temple."(Psalm 27:4) She was born in Nampa, Idaho to Leslie and Edna, who raised her and her brother, Joe, to honor and worship the Living God. She raised three children alone, after becoming a widow at the age of 27. She and her late husband, Raymond, had been missionaries to Cuba and Mexico. At this time, God brought Jean Holodnak into her life, who became her best friend, and eventually, her sister-in-law. Jean provided support for mission work and raising the children. Glenna later obtained a degree in Art Education, and taught high school Art in Donna, Texas, while continuing to minister in Mexico. After her children were raised, she married Harold Landmark, a successful farmer from Granite Falls, Minnesota, and began a new life as a farmer's wife, eventually adding her elderly mother to their home. She used her musical gifts as a member of Community Bible Church in Montevideo. Harold and Glenna built a home near Tyler, where she shared her talents with her family and Harvest Time Church during the winter months. She lovingly cared for her mother and husband until they passed away. She was beautiful, friendly and outgoing. She had a natural soprano voice that could touch both your ears and your heart. She was an understanding mother, a caring wife, an exceptional speaker, teacher, artist, musician, seamstress, gardener and cook. She would use her many talents to impress upon you to carefully guide your living soul to Heaven by way of Jesus Christ if you were to visit her. She is survived by her children, Dorlene (Andy), Deanna (Wesley), and Ronald (Ellen), and stepdaughter Sharol (Steve); ten grandchildren: Victoria, Nathan (Shelly), Kristen, Melissa, Glenna (Shawn), Anna (Erich), Marcella, Amy, Andrea (Ron), and Matthew (Samantha). She was also blessed with twelve great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Harvest Time Church of Tyler, 17199 fm 2493 Flint, Texas 75762 and Mexican Missions Inc., PO Box 293250 Kerrville, Texas 78029. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary