Glenna Rae Montanye
July 23, 1965 - September 16, 2019
Glenna Rae Montanye, (Debban), of Greenleaf, ID passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 54.
Glenna Rae was born to parents Glenn and Sharon Debban, on July 23, 1965 in Twin Falls, ID. Glenna Rae enjoyed her upbringing in Filer, ID with her younger brother Wade and her many childhood friends, she especially enjoyed riding horses with her best friend Jeanette. Glenna Rae graduated from Filer High School in 1985, she then studied business at the College of Southern Idaho. Glenna Rae worked in surgical services at Magic Valley Regional Hospital for 5 years before moving to the Nampa/Caldwell area to work for Jacksons.
On May 15, 1995 Glenna Rae married the love of her life, Dave Montanye, she became beloved Momma Glenna to Dave's sons, and many other sons, daughters and grandchildren that Dave and Glenna have taken in over the years. Dave and Glenna owned their own truck(s) and traveled all 48 states together, making countless friends, while working as professional tourists. Glenna Rae absolutely loved her dogs, Gizmo and Jake, her teddy bear collection and anything to do with butterflies.
Glenna Rae is survived by her husband, Dave, her sons, Jon Woody and Mike (Kim) Johnson, her daughter, Debra Voss, (grandkids Patrick Voss and Anna Christensen), her brother Wade Debban, (nieces Paityn and Braidyn), her aunt Carrie Campeau, (cousin Michael Campeau), her uncle Larry (Connie) McCauley as well as lifelong friends, Jeanette Allred, Lauren Bass and too many other friends to name. She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Sharon, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Glenna Rae had the sweetest gentlest soul any of us have ever known, her kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. It was her wish that instead of a funeral, we have a Celebration of her Life. Family and friends will be informed of the date and location as soon as the details are final.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019