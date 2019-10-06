Home

Glenva Newhouse


1934 - 2019
Glenva Newhouse Obituary
GLENVA JEAN (WHALIN) NEWHOUSE
1934 - 2019
Glenva Newhouse went to be with her loving husband Charles, of 64 years on Thursday, October 3rd in Meridian, Idaho.
Glenva was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, October 15, 1934 to Glenn and Lucille (Colling) Whalin. Glenva was raised in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High School. In 1955 Glenva met and later married Charles Newhouse on September 2, 1955. They moved back to Charles' hometown of Boise, Idaho in1958 and have resided there ever since. They have four daughters, Joni Sue ( Suzie) Nelson, Marcy Shay, Pam (Ken) Woods, and Shelly (Daniel) King. Glenva, also lovingly known as Grammie, has 10 grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart. Casey and Sam Nelson, Matt and Andy Shay, Ben (Jamie) Welch, Hayley Welch, Megan (Cliff) McCabe, Brent (Tierra) Sirkel, Katie Sirkel and Sarah King. She was Great-Grammie to 6 great grandchildren.
Glenva was President of St Luke's Hospital Volunteers, active at The First Methodist Cathedral of The Rockies, member of Jr. League, Hillcrest Country Club, involved in the operation of the family business, The Bazaar Inc. and PEO. Glenva was an active, skilled bridge player in several bridge groups.
Glenva is survived by her sister, Marilyn (Whalin) Scott who resides in Jacksonville, Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn, her mother Lucille, her husband Charles and her granddaughter Katie.
At Glenva's request, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of her favorite charities, The Idaho Food Bank or The Boise Rescue Mission.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
