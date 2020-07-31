1/1
Gloria Bennett
1931 - 2020
Gloria C. Bennett
January 29, 1931 - July 27, 2020
On July 27, 2020, Gloria C. (Fogliatti) Bennett went to heaven shouting praise for the Father and the Son! Gloria was born on January 29, 1931 to John and Mary (Francone) in Lisco, NE. She was the youngest of 4 children.
Gloria married William (Bill) Bennett on July 22, 1947 in Sterling, CO. in 1949, they moved to Idaho to begin their farm. They had 3 children; John, Barbara, and Lynn.
Having a strong Catholic faith, she spent many hours at the Nazareth in Boise, working in the gardens with the nuns and traveling to Europe with a group of friends and Priests. She was especially fond of Father Quinn.
Gloria is survived by her son Lynn (Dianne) Bennett and Daughter in Law, Patty Bennett along with 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, daughter Barbara, son John and granddaughters Michelle and Brittany.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Full obituary can be read at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
