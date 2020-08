Gloria O. RamirezSeptember 27, 1955 - July 31, 2020In the loving memory of Gloria O. Ramirez, September 27, 1955 to July 31, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend. Gloria lived a joyful, beautiful life. She was a strong-willed woman, a survivor, loved by others, and she is survived by long-time partner, Rudy Ramirez.Gloria is also survived by sons, Alvin (Senia) Ramirez and Steven (Jeanette Murillo) Ramirez; daughter, Josette (Alberto) Barbosa; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.She went to the great heavenly gates of the heavens to join our beloved Angels: her granddaughter, Crystal Ramirez; sisters, Nora Gonzalez and Tonia Sauceda; brothers, Jorge Ozuna and Chuy Ozuna; and parents, Jose and Tomasa Ozuna.A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 12:00 P.M. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 W. Linden Street in Caldwell. Graveside services will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell.Condolences may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com