Gloria O. Ramirez
September 27, 1955 - July 31, 2020
In the loving memory of Gloria O. Ramirez, September 27, 1955 to July 31, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend. Gloria lived a joyful, beautiful life. She was a strong-willed woman, a survivor, loved by others, and she is survived by long-time partner, Rudy Ramirez.
Gloria is also survived by sons, Alvin (Senia) Ramirez and Steven (Jeanette Murillo) Ramirez; daughter, Josette (Alberto) Barbosa; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
She went to the great heavenly gates of the heavens to join our beloved Angels: her granddaughter, Crystal Ramirez; sisters, Nora Gonzalez and Tonia Sauceda; brothers, Jorge Ozuna and Chuy Ozuna; and parents, Jose and Tomasa Ozuna.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 12:00 P.M. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 W. Linden Street in Caldwell. Graveside services will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell.
