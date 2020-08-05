1/1
Gloria Ramirez
1955 - 2020
Gloria O. Ramirez
September 27, 1955 - July 31, 2020
In the loving memory of Gloria O. Ramirez, September 27, 1955 to July 31, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend. Gloria lived a joyful, beautiful life. She was a strong-willed woman, a survivor, loved by others, and she is survived by long-time partner, Rudy Ramirez.
Gloria is also survived by sons, Alvin (Senia) Ramirez and Steven (Jeanette Murillo) Ramirez; daughter, Josette (Alberto) Barbosa; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
She went to the great heavenly gates of the heavens to join our beloved Angels: her granddaughter, Crystal Ramirez; sisters, Nora Gonzalez and Tonia Sauceda; brothers, Jorge Ozuna and Chuy Ozuna; and parents, Jose and Tomasa Ozuna.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 12:00 P.M. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 W. Linden Street in Caldwell. Graveside services will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell.
Condolences may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
AUG
6
Graveside service
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
