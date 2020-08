Gonzalo Leanos Carrera, 65, of Marsing, passed away on Aug 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 10am in the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery, Marsing, Id. There will be a visitation held on Sun. evening Aug. 9, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm in the Flahiff Funeral Chapels, 27 E. Owyhee Ave. Homedale, Id. We ask that everyone that comes to the visitation to please wear a mask as you enter the funeral chapel. You can share a memory of Gonzalo at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com