Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
18463 Northside Blvd
Nampa, ID
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
18463 Northside Blvd
Nampa, ID
Grant John Nelson, 92, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at a local care center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 18463 Northside Blvd, Nampa with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Church prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
