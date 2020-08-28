1/1
Guadalupe Garcia
1958 - 2020
Guadalupe "Lupe" Garcia
December 2, 1958 - August 20, 2020
Guadalupe "Lupe" Garcia, 61 of Wilder, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Thursday, August 20, 2020. Lupe was born on December 2, 1958 to Cruz and Maria Garcia in Phoenix, Arizona. Lupe was very well known in his hometown community of Wilder. His passion for the City of Wilder was prominent. Lupe served on the Wilder Planning & Zoning Commission for many years, along with being a part of the Wilder City Council for four years. Lupe was also a part of history when he served on the Wilder City Council as Idaho's first All-Latino city government. In Lupe's free time he loved to fish.
Lupe is preceded to death by his parents, brothers: Jess, Gilberto, and sister Sarah.
Lupe is survived by his siblings: Cecilia Atencio, Joe (Paula), Ann Marie (Richard Garcia), David (Rachel), (Maria Paz), Ramon (Charlina), and lastly Domitila (Juan Godina). Lupe is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his most beloved nieces Gloria, Laura, Sophia, Mia and most beloved nephews Stephen, Daniel, Ezekiel, Benny.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Flahiff Funeral Chapel Caldwell. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Wilder Cemetery.
Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
SEP
1
Graveside service
Wilder Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 23, 2020
He was a great man! I've known him my whole life. He will be missed!
Sheila Zabel
Friend
