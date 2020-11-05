Guadalupe Ponce
April 3, 1956 - October 31, 2020
Guadalupe Ponce (Guzman), age 64, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born April 3, 1956 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas Mexico to Miguel and Benita Ponce. She moved and settled in Wilder, Idaho in the late 1970's, worked at JR Simplot for 31 years and made numerous friends who through the years never lost contact. She was a strong and proud mother and "Nana". Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild always came first in her life. Lupe loved camping, playing bingo with her grandchildren, cooking, and playing slot machines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Miguel, Severo, and Jose Luis, and sisters; Josefina and Juanina.
She is survived by her sister Socorro Ponce; daughters, Marlen (Jaime) Salinas-Toledo, Gabriela (Hector) Lopez, Vanessa (Jose) Guzman-Castillo; grandchildren, Angel (Paloma), Adam (Rosa), Krystal, Kaylee, Anthony, Bella, Marcus, Anthony "Ninis", Cesar, Samantha, and Ariana; and one great-grandchild, Lana Rose. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her deeply.
Graveside services will be held at the Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, Idaho on Thursday, November 5th at 3:00 p.m.