1/1
Guadalupe Ponce
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guadalupe Ponce
April 3, 1956 - October 31, 2020
Guadalupe Ponce (Guzman), age 64, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born April 3, 1956 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas Mexico to Miguel and Benita Ponce. She moved and settled in Wilder, Idaho in the late 1970's, worked at JR Simplot for 31 years and made numerous friends who through the years never lost contact. She was a strong and proud mother and "Nana". Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild always came first in her life. Lupe loved camping, playing bingo with her grandchildren, cooking, and playing slot machines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Miguel, Severo, and Jose Luis, and sisters; Josefina and Juanina.
She is survived by her sister Socorro Ponce; daughters, Marlen (Jaime) Salinas-Toledo, Gabriela (Hector) Lopez, Vanessa (Jose) Guzman-Castillo; grandchildren, Angel (Paloma), Adam (Rosa), Krystal, Kaylee, Anthony, Bella, Marcus, Anthony "Ninis", Cesar, Samantha, and Ariana; and one great-grandchild, Lana Rose. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her deeply.
Graveside services will be held at the Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, Idaho on Thursday, November 5th at 3:00 p.m. Memories may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved