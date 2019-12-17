|
|
Guadalupe Reyes Rivera
August 17, 1938 - December 13, 2019
Guadalupe Reyes Rivera (Lupe) went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1938 in Linares, Mexico to Soledad and Pedro Reyes.
She was raised in Mexico until she was 10, and moved to the the Untied States with her family. They moved often in search of agricultural work. Once the family settled in Idaho, Lupe was able to attend school at Greenleaf Academy. Where she graduated high school. Lupe, started working at Holmes Elementary (Wilder School District) while raising her children where she found her love for teaching and decided to continue her education. Lupe started attending college at her beloved Boise State University, where she obtained her Masters in Elementary Education. She loved being the kindergarten teacher at Wilder with all the crazy moments that came with it.There was never a place we could go that someone would not come up to her and say, "Do you remember me?" Which she reply, "Of course, you were my student." There were those rare moments that they were the children of her students, but who had known her through their parents love for their teacher, Ms. Rivera. Lupe was always a true teacher. She never stopped teaching family first, grace, love and God. She will be missed by so many, but by none more than her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they were there during her passing and sent her to heaven with all their love.
Guadalupe was preceded in death by her father and mother, Pedro and Soledad Reyes; brothers, Ramiro, Raul, Juan, Pedro Reyes; and sister, Delores Duenez; her sons, Rudy and Ruben Rivera.
She is survived by her children, Becky (Scott) Brady, Roland (Rose Mary) Rivera, Robert (Lynn) Rivera, Rose Ann Spath, Rachel (John) Grunenwald; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID, 83605. Memorial service will be held, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 911 Everett St, Caldwell, ID 83605. Friends may share a memory of Lupe at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019