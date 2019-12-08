|
Guy C. Miller
April, 07,1929 - November 28, 2019
Guy was born in Topeka, Kansas to Guy Claborne and Mary Lucretia (Louie) Murphy Miller. At the age of 8 he moved with his family to Nampa. He attended Nampa schools. When Guy was old enough, he joined the Army. After being discharged from the Army he returned to Nampa. In 1952 he met Fern Green and they were married on June 19, 1953. They had 2 children, Cathy and Dale.
After several different types of jobs in 1960 he found the job that he loved, driving cattle truck. He eventually owned and operated his own truck.
He loved to play pool and watch baseball and football games especially Boise State Football.
Guy and Fern purchased a motorhome and traveled across the country seeing sights and visiting relatives and friends. When Guy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease they had to stop traveling.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ula Blair and Helen Ewing; brothers Dick and Dale Miller. He is survived by his sisters Peggy Nelson and Dorothy Deneka; his wife Fern; daughter Cathy; son Dale (Sylvia); grandsons Justin and Trevor Miller and Fred Molina; granddaughter Naomi Wickersham; great-grandsons Daniel, Ezra, Andy (Tuffy), Dre, and Donovan; sister in-laws Elnora Gess and Alyce Green and many special nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held later. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019