Gwendolyne Alice Barney
August 10, 1924 - November 2, 2020
Gwendolyn (Gwen) Alice Barney, passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2020 in Caldwell, Idaho. Gwen was born August 10, 1924, in Hutton Valley, Missouri to Earl W. Gulley and Ora May Gulley. Gwen had one brother named Earl Archie Gulley. Gwen lived with her family in Missouri until she was seven years old. The family moved to Idaho due to Gwen's poor health.
Gwen attended schools in Caldwell, Idaho and she graduated from Caldwell High School. Gwen was a good student and was class valedictorian. Gwen married Glen Ivan Barney on April 22, 1945 and traveled with him to various military sites during World War II. Gwen and Glen had two sons, Steven Lee and Martin Earl Barney. Gwen had breast cancer while the boys were young and had surgery and radiation therapy. She remained a devoted and loving Mom to her sons during this ordeal.
The couple worked in various places in Idaho until moving to Caldwell, Idaho where they owned and operated Barney's Union station which provided a wide range of mechanic, gas services and rentals. Gwen served as the bookkeeper for Barney's Union.
She was an active member of the Caldwell First Baptist Church and later the Grace Lutheran Church and volunteered whenever there was a need. Gwen loved to travel and the couple enjoyed many trips and cruises. They also enjoyed restoring and driving old automobiles and were members of the Studebaker and Model T Clubs.
Glen Barney died in Feb. 7, 1998 and Gwen remained living in Caldwell. After Glen's death, she became friends with Richard Crooke and they shared activities together. Gwen loved cooking, reading and travel. She was a kind and loving woman with a generous heart.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents and brother Earl Archie Gulley, DDS. Survivors include son Steve (Barbara daughter-in-law); son Marty (Linda daughter-in-law) and grandchildren including grandson Andrew Woods of Olympia, Washington; Stephanie Barney of Bremerton, Washington and Chris Barney and wife Jessica Kalista Barney of Everett, Washington. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Opal Gulley. Surviving nieces and nephews and include Phillip Gulley (Diane), John Gulley, and Paul (Susan) Gulley as well as their children. Gwen is also survived by nieces (Rosemary and Christine) and nephew (Scott) of the Edwin and Doris Vassar family.
Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, a family only graveside service was held in Caldwell, Idaho. Gwen will be buried next to her husband at the Caldwell Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho.
The family wants to extend a huge thank you to the staff of Autumn Wind Assisted Living and Signature Hospice.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the American Cancer Society
, Pet Haven or the charity of your choice
.
