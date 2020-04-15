|
H Kingsley Andrae
June 18,1947 - April 10, 2020
H Kingsley Andrae born to Harry Andrae and Betty Underkofler-Andrae of Caldwell, passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Friday April 10, 2020 after a long and lengthy battle with cancer. Kingsley graduated from Caldwell High School in 1965. He worked as an orderly at Caldwell Memorial Hospital until 1971 and attended LPN training. He then married the love of his life in 1974, and sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1978. Continued work at CMH through many changes obtaining his RN license in 1980, working in various departments, until his retirement from West Valley Medical Center in 2013. King continued his passion volunteering for many years in the ER/OPD. Kingsley is survived by his wife Vicki, daughter Shuree, and son Brandon (Christina). His brother Brent, numerous brother and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, eight grandkids, one grandson-in-law, and two precious great-grandchildren. King is pre-deceased by his parents in the 80's and youngest son Sean in 2018. No services at this time, a memorial will take place as soon as possible.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020