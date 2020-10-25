H. David Croft

January 28, 1941 - October 11, 2020

Dr. H. David Croft (1941 - 2020) left us suddenly on the 11th of October, 2020. He will be missed by his family and community!

Dr. H. David Croft was born to Victoria and Fred Croft in Boise, Idaho where he grew up on Hill Road and all of the adventures that came with living in the country. He attended Collister Elementary and eventually moved onto Boise High before joining the Navy as a medical corpsman focusing on orthopedics. Before joining the Navy, Dave met and subsequently married the love of his life, Jean (1942 - 2014). After leaving the Navy, Jean and Dave moved back to Idaho to pursue their education and Dave matriculated along with his mother in the first undergraduate class at Boise College. He eventually moved to Michigan and received a doctoral degree in dentistry from the University of Detroit. Dr. Croft then moved his family back to Idaho to start a dental practice in Caldwell where he served the community until his retirement in 2006.

Besides his family as his #1 love, Dave was an ardent supporter and fan of all things Boise State. He and Jean attended athletic and non-athletic functions to promote, fundraise, and generally show their support for all of their adult lives. Dave served as President of the Alumni Association, BAA, and was awarded the Bronze Bronco in recognition of his support and commitment to the Broncos. It was commonplace to see Dave fitting mouthguards in the morning for a Bronco team, then stopping by a tennis match to cheer on Coach Patton and his crew, and finish up with an evening game in Bronco Stadium, a wrestling match in the "Old Gym" or a basketball game in Extra Mile. He and Jean were all things Bronco ALL THE TIME for over 50 years.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman as well, spending countless hours hunting, fishing, and hiking the mountains of Idaho and the Northwest. Dave ensured that his family understood the importance of nature and what the great state of Idaho has to offer. He loved to fly fish in Stanley Basin, elk hunt "somewhere around Deadwood", crappie fish in countless reservoirs with his buddies, and hike through the trails of this Great State he loved so much.

Dave was a committed volunteer in the community. He was a member of and held leadership positions in countless organizations including The Exchange Club, Little Britches Rodeo, Gem State Flyfishers, The Poachers (#231), The Elks, Idaho Dental Association, Ducks Unlimited, Caldwell Little League Football, and multiple other youth and youth sports organizations. Dave was "a doer" who believed that helping where he could was a duty of us all and just "made for a better place to live".

Dave loved and cherished his friendships made through his love of the Broncos, his community, and the outdoors and did so until the day he died. In his own words, 'He had a great run'. In lieu of sending flowers, the Croft Family would appreciate donations be made in his name to The Croft Family Athletic Endowment Scholarship at Boise State University.

Dr. H. David Croft is survived by his three sons: Lee, Scott, and Doug, multiple grandchildren: David, Kate, Conner, Kevin, and Braden, and one sister, Phyllis Randall. His wife Jean, parents, older sister, Bernice Wheatly, and brother, Ed Croft preceded him in death.





