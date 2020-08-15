H. Kalblinger

H. Lloyd Kalblinger

June 12th, 1931 - July 26th, 2020

H. Lloyd Kalblinger, 89, passed away July 26th 2020 at his home in Garden Valley, Idaho. Lloyd was born June 12th 1931 in Nebraska to Roy and Leona Kalblinger. Lloyd was the youngest of four children, two sisters and a brother, Margaret, Robert, and Janice. Lloyd was named after a silent movie actor Harold Lloyd of the 1920's and 30's. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart Marion Patricia Haynes in Moscow, ID. Later he graduated from the University of Idaho where he majored in business administration. They had one son Coy who was born in Ardmore, OK, while Lloyd was serving in the Airforce. Lloyd married Bernyce Fairchild in 1964, that marriage brought Lloyd two stepsons, Tommy and Danny.

Lloyd was a successful retail merchant in Nampa and Boise, Idaho where he ran Lloyd's Country store. He specialized in all things cowboy and western. Lloyd learned the retail trade from Marion's father Ward and her brother Russell in Idaho Falls. He served on the Snake River Stampede board of directors for over twenty years. Lloyd enjoyed working outdoors with his hands as much as he did working his retail stores. He had fun watching his grandsons play little league baseball (he was an animated umpire in the stands) and taking them to dinner at the Stagecoach in Garden City afterwards.

Lloyd spent his golden years at his ranch in Garden Valley, ID, where he enjoyed tending to his horses, cattle, fence lines, and his favorite adult beverage, brandy and soda. He spent those years with his longtime girlfriend Niki Hutchinson working the ranch and relaxing together.

He is survived by his son Coy, two grandsons Nick and Scott, and three great grandchildren Olivia, Porter, and Benjamin.

Ephesians 4:31-32 - Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.

Hebrews 13:5 "…God has said, 'Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you."





