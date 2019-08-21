|
Hans Norbert Jacob Kretz
April 27, 1933 - August 15, 2019
Hans was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada on April 27, 1933. His parents, Christian and Elfrieda Kretz emigrated from Ukraine and Germany. He was the third son in the family following brothers, Harry and Ralph. At age 14 Hans moved with his parents to Vancouver, B.C. where he later met and married Thelma Silliker in 1961. In 1963 they moved to Nampa where their son, Steven was born. Hans played hockey as a goalie for many years at school and in community and church leagues. He began his musical career with piano lessons at age seven and began playing in his church at age twelve and later mastered the accordion and bass. He was the pianist in several churches, often playing solos. Arranging music was his forte! He loved to play for many soloists and groups: the Royal Heirs, Stockton Girls and Waymarks. Hans was extremely creative, gifted with many skills, and taught himself architecture, carpentry, saddlery, metal work, upholstery, construction, electrical and plumbing. He built his own house and filled it with custom decorative features such as carved moldings, furniture, a stone fireplace and a wrought iron chandelier. Hans was quiet, kind, mellow and such a perfectionist. He loved the Lord, read his Bible daily, prayed for friends and family and supported many ministries. He lived a life honoring to the Lord.
Hans is survived by his wife, Thelma; son, Steven; brother, Ralph; sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace and Derwyn Shank, Dale and Maureen Wilkins and Maureen Silliker and a number of nieces and nephews. What a joy and comfort to know that Hans is enjoying all Heaven has to offer and that we will meet again!
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Lakeview Bible Church, 1010 W. Greenhurst Rd. in Nampa. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Special thanks to Ashley Manor and Encompass Hospice for their loving care for Hans in his final months. The family met so many truly dedicated staff.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Nampa Christian Schools, 11920 W. Flamingo Ave., Nampa, ID 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019