Harold D Guy, Jr.

Harold D Guy Jr. was born on November 25, 1945 in Ontario, Oregon to Erma and Harold Guy. He spent his younger years and school time in Midvale. This hometown is where he gained life-long friendships and learned his well-respected work ethics. While there he enjoyed participating in football, FFA, and rodeo life when rodeo was more than just a sport.

Midvale is also where he joined the military. First, he joined the air guards and then he went active duty in the army before being deployed to Vietnam. He later served in the Idaho National Guard including serving for a time with his son Robert. The military and the friendships he made there remained a big part of his life.

When he returned form Vietnam in 1969, he married Linda (Lyda) Tucker. They shared a love of dancing, music, and family. This December will be their 50th wedding anniversary.

Their first home was in Fort Hood, Texas where Harold was stationed. From there he was transferred to Fort Wainwright, Alaska. From there he returned to Idaho and civilian life with three children he would adopt and call his own from Linda's first marriage, and with a baby Eskimo girl they adopted while in Alaska.

Their life in Idaho saw more traveling as Harold worked for Western Construction as a heavy equipment operator. He worked on major roadways from Elmore County's Great Wall and the Mesa Hill, to Soda Spring and Oregon.

In 1975 he moved his family to Glenns Ferry, Idaho where they remained for 17 years. While here Harold continued working in construction but also became a volunteer EMT which began his new love. From Glenns Ferry they moved to Payette where they remained for 26 years and where Harold worked with United Ambulance out of Payette County and then Treasure Valley Paramedics out of Ontario. Here he acquired a whole new family who continued to visit him as he and Linda moved to Caldwell this past year to be closer to family as Harold's health and the effect of Agent Orange took its toll. Through it all, he never stopped smiling, joking, and loving everyone. He was a well-loved man who touched so many lives.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Erma and Harold; his sister, Marlene Maxwell; and his brother, Dennis Reynolds. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Tucker); his sister, Donna Howard; and his children: Sonja Weeks, Laurie (Greg) Kiester, Robert Guy, Carrie (Dean) Kaiser, Melissa Osborn. He also has 22 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, May 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 7809 Deer Flat Rd in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Friday, May 17, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. Burial at Melba Cemetery where Harold will be honored with a 21 gun salute and flag presentation for his military service. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300 Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary