Harold Martin
Harold Norman Martin
January 18, 1936 - September 27, 2020
Harold Norman Martin was born on January 18, 1936 in Ross, California to Harold Rodney and Myrtle Belle (Stephens) Martin. Harold died on September 27, 2020 at his home in Canyon County, Idaho.
He spent his childhood in the Hailey/Ketchum, Idaho area and in the World War II logging camps around Oregon City, Jewell and Coos Bay Oregon.
His family moved to the Boise Valley when he was a teen, where he attended Boise High School, Capitol High School and Boise Junior College.
Harold married Frieda Lois Jensen on July 21, 1957 in Boise. Their marriage was blessed with 3 sons; Wayne (DeLyla) Martin of Payette, Lowell (Syd) Martin of Aurora, CO and Steve (Margette) Martin of Caldwell; and six daughters, Margaret (Duffy) Meyer of Klamath Falls, OR, Lisa (Jerry) Rietmann of Ione, OR, Shelly (Greg) Downs of Caldwell, Lori (Chris) Goettsche of Nampa, Leticia (Scott) Shippy of New Plymouth and Ina (Jes) Stricker of Nampa; as well as 37 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Harold was a Certified Journeyman Carpenter and worked on many building projects in Gannett, the Boise Valley and the Oregon Coast communities around Bandon and Coos Bay. They lived in Coquille, Oregon from 1973-1976. He has lived in rural Canyon County since moving back to Idaho.
Harold was also a master craftsman and woodworker. After his retirement, he built detailed recreations of vehicles and heavy equipment from wood. He and his daughter Lori Goettsche started a business selling his creations along with fresh produce grown on his property at the Nampa Farmer's Market in 2002. He was an active participant in the Market until 2012, when he retired for second time.
His "toys" also won many ribbons and awards at the Western Idaho State Fair. The one he was most proud of was the People's Choice Award for an approximately seven foot long replica of a 19th century train complete with an engine, fuel car (including chopped wood), two passenger cars, a box car, caboose and a length of track for them to rest on. He later set a goal to make one of his toys for each of his children and grandchildren. He completed that goal and was still creating more up until shortly before his death.
One of his great joys was visits from his great grandchildren. He loved having them in his home and was always happy to share stories of his great grandchildren with anyone else who stopped by.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Frieda; a daughter, Leticia Shippy; his parents Harold R. and Myrtle Martin and sisters, Edith (Bill) Gooding, Esther (Ralph) Ward and Donna (Ed) Jensen and five great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his remaining children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Birdie (HB) Hurst of Boulder City, NV and brother, Bruce (Rama) Martin of Delta, CO.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd at the Cambridge Cemetery under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
