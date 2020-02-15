|
|
Harold Richard "Pete" Pedersen
March 18, 1935 - February 11, 2020
Pete, 84, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born March 18, 1935, in Caldwell, Idaho the second of 4 children to Richard and Greeta (Bunn) Pedersen.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Pedersen; 3 Children; Debi (Terry) Jensen and their 3 children Zack (Natalie), Krisi (Chris) and their son Rye, Lacey and her daughter Rayne; Teri (Allen) Hays and her children Cody Bishop and his daughter Blakely, and Cassie (Tanner) Dowling and their children Sache and Cinch; Jim Pedersen and his daughter Haley Pedersen (Brian); Brother Arnold "Pete" (Theresa) Pedersen; 2 sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He loved deeply, and was so very loved, and will be sorely missed by many family and friends. Heaven has gained a very tough, sweet, strong, stubborn, angel that we will be seeing again. At his request there will be no funeral and a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. His ashes will be scattered at a favorite "No Tellem" place.In lieu of flowers we would like to thank Heart & Home Hospice, 822 S 10th Ave, Caldwell, Idaho. Any donations may be made to them. For full obituary see https://www.allvalleycremation.com/
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020