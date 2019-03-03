Home

Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
Harold Peirsol


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Peirsol Obituary
Harold Peirsol, 82, of Ammon, Harold Lavern Peirsol, 82, of Ammon, passed away March 1, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice.
According to his wishes, there will be no formal services. A family gathering at a later date will be held to talk over old memories of this special man. Interment will be in the Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019
