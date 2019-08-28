|
|
Harry Oliver Stapleton
Harry Oliver Stapleton, 90, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Laramie, Wyoming, August 8, 1929 to Edward Oliver and Elsie May Vonberg Stapleton. He attended school in Nampa, Idaho.
Harry led a full life, which included joining the Navy when he was just 15. As a young boy Harry worked as a busboy at the Dewey Palace Hotel in Nampa. Harry retired from the Union Pacific Railroad where he worked as Clerk for more than 30 years.
April 2, 1949 he married Betty Jean Rose and together they raised seven children: Laura (Butch) Hall, Martin (Hilary) Stapleton, Patricia (Aloise) Nussbacher, Parkie (Noni) Stapleton, Ben (Kelly) Stapleton, Matthew (Lara) Stapleton, and Jan (Scott) Snyder.
Harry was an avid hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed gunsmithing, camping, photography and birdwatching.
Harry is survived by five children and their spouses; daughter-in-law Hilary Stapleton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty; sons Martin and Matthew; one granddaughter, one grandson; three sisters and two brothers.
Harry was much loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa, with a viewing at 9 AM prior to the services. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019