Harvey W. Loux

November 15, 1924 - August 22, 2020

Harvey W. Loux, 95, passed away on August 22, 2020.

Harvey was born at home in Ambler, Pennsylvania. He left school after graduating the 8th grade to help support his family, which included two sisters and three brothers.

In 1942, at age 17, with his father's consent, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During WWII he was stationed in the Pacific on the USS Electra and served in Panama, Pearl Harbor, Enjebie, and the Marshall Islands.

In 1945 Harvey married Leona Hart. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946, the family moved first to California and then to Idaho where he spent the rest of his life.

Harvey worked for 30 years for Consolidated Freightways in Boise. During his career, he won many safe driving awards and participated in the Idaho State Truck Rodeo, taking 1st place for his driving skills.

Harvey loved Idaho and all the outdoor activities available. He like to hunt and fish, and the family spent many weekends and vacations camping, hiking, and enjoying their summer place in Lowman, Idaho. The last years of his life were spent at Salmon Creek Retirement Living where me made many friends and enjoyed Wii bowling and playing cards.

Harvey is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; his wife of 66 years, Leona; and his granddaughter Erika Loux. He is survived by his children Judy Phelps (Rod), Harvey Loux Jr., and Ron Loux; grandchildren Jennifer Williamson (Sheldon) and Jake Loux; and great grandchildren Gabriel and Gideon Williamson and Trevor and Alex Loux, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

He was a fine gentleman, always willing to help others and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetary.





