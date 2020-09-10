Hazel Marie TomerSeptember 14, 1929 - August 27, 2020Hazel Tomer, 90, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born to Leonard and Mattie Schell on September 14, 1929 in Nampa.She had many jobs throughout her life. She did agricultural work in the fields, worked at an ice cream shop, did clerical work for an accountant, worked at the Idaho State School and Hospital, Simplot's, Lashers Boulevard Nursing Home, and finally retired at Nampa School District #131.She enjoyed talking to people and was genuinely interested in their lives and families. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and traveling as long as she was able to.Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Tomer; and brother, Norman Schell. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Mello of Marysville, CA; son, Jim Tomer of Anchorage and Nampa; Jim's three children: Tim, Teresa, and Danielle; and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Schell and his wife, Sandy, and Norman's wife, VeYonne.Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 14th at 1:00 P.M. at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th Street North in Nampa.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Idaho Public Television.