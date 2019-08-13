|
|
Heather Spencer Borden
September 11, 1986 - August 8, 2019
Heather was born in Boise Idaho on September 11, 1986 to Richard and Karen Spencer. She brought immediate and immense joy to her family and everyone she met. On her first day of riding the school bus she was sad to find out that she could not take time to stop and hug all the other children on the bus. She felt every encounter started with a hug. This truly exemplifies who she was even from her earliest days. Heather graduated from Capital High School in 2005 where she was active in ROTC. In January of 2008 Heather gave birth to her first big joy, Carter David. In 2011 she met her soulmate Sean Borden. They were married and blessed with the birth of Zachary Michael in June of 2013. Heather and Sean enjoyed camping, sci-fi and Marvel movies and overall just spending time with the boys as a family. She was strong yet kind and loving. She was a fierce protector of her loved ones and anyone who needed her help. She gave all she had to give to those she loved, and she loved so many. On August 8, 2019 this beautiful soul and bright light was unexpectedly and tragically taken away from us. We will miss her brilliant smile and infectious laugh. She is survived by her husband Sean Borden, sons Carter and Zachary, sister Stephanie Green, nephews Kiel and Noah, Aunt and Uncle Mendy and Corky Madsen and all of Sean's family that loved her as their own. A graveside service will be at Cloverdale Funeral Home 1200 N Cloverdale Rd Boise ID 83713, on Friday August 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. followed by a celebration of life inside the Cloverdale Chapel. Please join us to share our love for this beautiful woman that touched so many lives.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019