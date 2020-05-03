Heather Louise Knehans

August 23, 1973 - April 24, 2020

Heather Louise Knehans, of Grassy Butte, North Dakota died on April 24, 2020 at the age of 46, in her sleep at home among friends.

Heather was born on August 23, 1973 in Laramie, Wyoming. She moved with her family to Nampa,Idaho where she attended Nampa Senior High, and Boise State University. She was active with her churches Zion Lutheran and Calvary Chapel. Her quick wit and contagious smile is what her family, friends, and coworkers speak of the most. She made a point to share with all her positive outlook and strong faith in God. Heather also loved her role as an Aunt and Step Mom and made many heart warming memories with them.

Heather was preceded in death by her father who she loved dearly Cedric "Suds" Knehans; Paternal grandparents Eric and Margaret Knehans, Uncle Rick Knehans and Uncle Richard Castenholz, and Cousin Matthew Knehans.

Heather will be loved and missed by surviving Mother, Brenda Caviness; Grandmother, Paddy Pace; Step Children Shelby,Selena Davis; Sister Melinda(Al) Morales; Brothers John (Elizabeth) Knehans, Joe (Lisa)Knehans; Nieces Alli Tamayo, Charity Knehans; Nephews Vince Tamayo, Dakota Black, Isaiah Salinas, Lenin Ortiz, Leo Tamayo, Lenix Oriz and many Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.

Memorial Service is pending due to the pandemic and Heather's final resting wishes are to be by her father's side in the Idaho Mountains.





