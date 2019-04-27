Home

Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Springfield Memorial Gardens
Springfield, OR
Helen (Voigt) Drapeau


Helen (Voigt) Drapeau Obituary
Helen Martha (Voigt) Drapeau
04/02/1940 - 04/23/2019
Helen Drapeau, went home to be with her Lord on April 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Helen was 79 years old and born in Nampa, ID. She graduated in 1958 from Kuna High School. Helen and Carl her beloved husband of 60 years, spent many years traveling the world. Helen was a wonderful Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Preceded in death her eldest son Paul Drapeau, and siblings Carl, Leo, and Thelma. Helen will be greatly missed by her husband Carl Drapeau. She is survived by her two sisters and brother Frankie, Vicky, and Jerry; her daughter Susan Binder, her son Marvin Drapeau, and only grand-daughter Kimberly Given, and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Helen Wednesday May 1st at 10:00 am at Springfield Memorial Gardens in Springfield, OR.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
