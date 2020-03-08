|
Helen B Kaufman
October 1, 1920 - February 19, 2020
Helen Bernice Kaufman died February 19, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born October 1, 1920 in Nampa, Idaho. She spent her early years in Marsing where her father owned Marsing Hardware. She attended Saint Theresa Academy in Boise. She then attended the College of Idaho and the University of Idaho where she was an Alpha Phi. While at the University of Idaho, she met her future husband, Samuel Kaufman. They were married August 19, 1945, and resided in Moscow while Sam attended law school and then moved to Boise. Sam retired in 1985 and they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. Sam died in 1986 and Helen stayed there until 1995 when she returned to Boise. She and Sam had four sons whom she adored and they adored her: James, George, Frank, and Randy. She is preceded in death by her husband Sam, her son George (Arlene), her parents Frank and Viola Motzko, and grandson JimJim Kaufman. She is survived by James (Charlene), Frank (Betty), and Randy, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Emerson House and Treasure Valley Hospice for the wonderful care and treatment they gave to Helen in her final years. A longer obituary is available on the Cloverdale Funeral Home website.
The Vigil service will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd., Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah Street, Boise, Idaho on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations or a memorial may be made to the Bishop Kelly High School Foundation.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020