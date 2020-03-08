|
|
Helen Louise Kenneda
August 17, 1923 - March 3, 2020
Helen Louise Kenneda, age 96, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho, of natural causes.
Helen was born to a large family of 12 sisters and 3 brothers, August 17, 1923 to John and Tresa Defries in La Grande, Oregon.
Helen married Raymond James Kenneda, August 27, 1943 in Pendleton, Oregon. They celebrated 50 years of marriage until Jim's passing on September 3, 1994.
Helen trained in nursing becoming a LPN and began working at Midland Nursing Home in Nampa, Idaho. After several years, Helen ended her nursing career at the Memorial Hospital, Coronary Care Unit, in Caldwell, Idaho. Helen then began the caring of special needs people at home until she was 85.
Helens hobbies were raising Cocker Spaniel show dogs. Her favorite hobby was sewing and making beautiful quilts plus the making of hundreds of porcelain dolls.
Born and raised in La Grande and moved to Nampa in 1948.
Helen was a charter member of the Karcher Church of the Nazarene and donated to many charitable organizations.
She had a great sense of humor.
Survived by three children, Lonnie Kenneda (Teresa), Curtis Kenneda (June), and Tana Schlapia (Mike); eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. As well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Preceded in death by spouse, Jim Kenneda; grandson, Jody Schlapia; three brothers and five sisters.
A service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. S., Nampa, Idaho with a graveside service beginning at 11:30 am at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave., Caldwell, Idaho.
To view Helen's online guestbook or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020