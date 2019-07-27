|
Helen Olson, 96, of Star passed away on July 17, 2019 in Boise. Helen was born March 27, 1923 to Guy and Peggy Caufield in Boise, Idaho. She attended and graduated from Franklin High School and Links School of Business. She was co-owner of Redfish Lake Lodge in Stanley, Idaho. She helped raise registered Angus cattle and retired from Central District Health Department after 27 years there. She married Loran Olson on January 16, 1943. Together they had three children: Sandy, Sharon, and Gary. Her husband Loran passed away in 2008 and Helen lived in her house until the day after her 96th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and younger sister. She is survived by her brother, Irwin; three children: Sandy Perotto, Sharon Wavra, and Gary (Kathy) Olson and many beloved grandkids and great grandkids. Those who knew her will forever miss her warm smile and her incredibly caring personality. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30th at Star Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for Helen's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 27, 2019