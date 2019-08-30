|
|
Helen Juanita ("Nita") Parker
January 10, 1929 - August 24, 2019
Helen Juanita ("Nita") Parker, 90, died at her home in Caldwell on August 24, 2019, with her family by her side. At her request, no service will be held. Instead, it has always been her wish that her family remain close and gather often. Mom ("Grain Grain" as she was called by her great grandchildren) was born January 10, 1929 in Lebanon, TN to Barton and Hazel Warren. She was the oldest of 3 and adored her brothers, Robert Ernest Warren and Howard Lewis Warren. She loved to share stories about her childhood in TN. Her family later moved to Greeley, CO and Portland, OR. At age 16, she left home to work as a nanny, then later became a telephone switchboard operator. As an adult, she also resided in Stanfield and Hermiston, OR, but the Caldwell area was home for 50-plus years. She was married to Richard Dell Parker. Between the two, Richard and Nita had 9 children, Barbara, Cheryl, Richard, Vicki, Lorrie, Steve, David, Julie Ann, and Janet, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and wife. Her interests through the years included gardening, quilting, raising poodles, running a grooming business, raising rabbits, volunteering at Pet Haven, and working as a realtor. Mom was an incredibly strong woman, having come through many hardships in her lifetime. She said many times, "God was looking after me." She felt blessed beyond measure and always loved "waking up every day to see what's coming down the pike." She has always been our rock, yet soft place to land. Mom wanted to live to be 100, but as she put it, "I'm 90 and I've had a good run!" She will be missed dearly and remain in our hearts forever.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019