|
|
Helen Jeanette Rich
March 7, 1956 - November 16, 2019
Helen Jeanette Rich, a long-time resident of Payette, ID, went home to be with Jesus at 63 years old on Nov. 16, 2019. She fought Leiomyosarcoma cancer longer than was expected due to everyone's prayer and support.
Helen was born March 7, 1956 in South Gate, CA to Roscoe and Patricia Cox. She moved to Fruitland, ID in 1973 during her senior year of high school. She married her loving husband, Ray in 1975 and had four children. Helen ran an in-home daycare for over 40 years and impacted countless lives. She helped with women's ministry at River of Life Christian Center for many years.
Helen welcomed everyone and had a serving spirit. She was known for her friendship bread and even more known for her friendship. She was a gift-giver and enjoyed loving on her ten precious grandchildren. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse Joshua 24:15, "But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."
Helen was preceded in death by her father Roscoe Cox and her brother Ted Cox. Helen is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ray J. Rich, her mother Patricia Cox both of Payette, her sister Nancy (Kevin) Davis of Woodburn, OR, her four children and their spouses Tara (Nate) Estes of Boise, ID, Naomi Rich of Nyssa, OR, James (Amberlee) Rich of Meridian, ID, and Hannah (Kevin) Thompson of Wasilla, AK. Helen loved her ten grandchildren dearly: Christin, Hannah, William, & Sophia Estes, Hailey & Alyssa Harnden, Selah & Jonathan Rich, and Amelia & Samuel Thompson. Also, Helen is survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, & nephews. We will all miss her greatly.
Thank you to everyone who has supported Helen through prayer, meals, care, and so much more. We want to give an extra big thank you to our friends and relatives, Pastor Joel, Don & Betty Shover, and the congregation at River of Life. All of YOUR support was above and beyond. Also, we want to thank Heart 'n Home Hospice for the care Helen received. Thank you Heather & Shyann (Helen's Nurse and CNA) for your tremendous love and help to us all. Helen would always be excited when you came to tend to her needs.
Helen's life impacted many, and if she could give you advice, she'd say: "Do it afraid!"
Please join us in celebrating Helen's life at River of Life Christian Center in Payette at 4:00 pm on Dec. 7th. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences can be made to Helen's family at www.shafferjensen.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lazerex Cancer Foundation that covered transportation and housing costs for her experimental treatments in Seattle. lazarex.org/donate
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019