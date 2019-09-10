|
|
Helen Ruth Taylor
March 23, 1929 - September 5, 2019
Helen Ruth Taylor, age 90, resident of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away September 5th, 2019 at home under Hospice care. Helen was born March 23, 1929 in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to Tillman and Jennie Victoria (Easton) Walker. At approximately 8 years of age, she moved with her family to the Caldwell, Idaho area. She attended the one room school in Lake Lowell, west of Caldwell and graduated Caldwell High School in 1947. Helen married Jerry Taylor on October 30, 1948 in Winnemucca, Nevada. Both of their children were born in Caldwell, Idaho. The family moved to Post Falls, Idaho in 1971 from Caldwell, when Jerry was transferred by Boise Cascade Corporation. Helen worked at several jobs over the years as a bookkeeper. She last worked for Gridley Investment Company in Coeur d' Alene, working there for over 17 years before retiring in 1994.
Helen is survived by her loving husband Gerald (Jerry) Taylor at home; son, David of Post Falls; daughter, Christina (Sam) Mann of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; sister in law, Marlene Walker of Kuna, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen's graveside service will be Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 am at Riverview Cemetery in Coeur d'Alene. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at Real Life Ministries, Post Falls, Idaho later this fall. In lieu of flowers, Helen's family encourages donations to Hospice of North Idaho.
English Funeral Chapel, Coeur d'Alene has been entrusted with Helen's care and services. Please go to and sign Helen's guest registry and view her online memorial at www.englishfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019