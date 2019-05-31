Helen Marguerite Wilson

October 1, 1927 - May 3, 2019

Helen Marguerite Wilson died May 3 surrounded by family.

Helen was born October 1, 1927 in Nenzel, Nebraska. She was the ninth of twelve children born to Mathias and Rosa Boltz. The family moved to Valentine, Nebraska before moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho where Helen graduated from high school in 1944. She then pursued further education at St. Anthony Hospital where she got her nursing degree. While in Pocatello Helen met William Wilson who became her husband in 1948. After Bill finished pharmacy school the family moved to Caldwell where he started working for Penny Wise Drug Store. Helen worked at Caldwell Hospital a few years prior to staying home with their 8 children. She was active in St. Mary's Church serving as president of the Catholic Women's League and chairing the annual ham dinner. Helen was a proud supporter of Caldwell High School cheering on her 5 sons in their sporting endeavors. In the late 1980s Helen and Bill began their annual treks to Arizona for the winter making many friends, enjoying much golf and rooting on the Chicago Cubs during their spring training in Mesa, Arizona. Helen loved visiting their home at Terrace Lakes during the summer watching the birds and other wildlife.

Helen is survived by her children Karen Burch of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Bob and Jorgena Wilson, Jim and Brenda Wilson, and Stephen Wilson of Caldwell; Tom and Babs Wilson of Nampa; Ed and Marie Wilson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Suzette and Dan Driscoll of Meridian; Michele Ashford of Boise and two sisters June Hargraeves of Richland, Washington and Barbara Fleming of Boise as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Bill and her son-in-law Donald Burch.

A small celebration will be held June 1 at Canyon Hill Cemetery followed by lunch at the Caldwell Elks club. Family and friends are invited.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Idaho Food Bank or . Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary